Valerie J. (Thompson) Priebe

Madison-Valerie J. Priebe, age 75, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at St. Claire Hospice House in Baraboo. She was born on March 22, 1944 in Indiana, the daughter of George E. and Doris (Gursky) Thompson. Valerie graduated from Madison East High School in 1962. She was united in marriage to Raymond F. Priebe on January 12, 1963 in Madison.

Valerie was very active with Epsilon Sigma Alpha International for over 50 years, was a former past president of the Wisconsin Chapter and has held many other offices. ESA is a charitable organization that raises money for St. Jude's Children's Hospital and many other local community services. Valerie enjoyed fundraising for ESA, spending time with her ESA sisters and their many social gatherings. She and her husband Ray loved to be up at the cabin in Lac du Flambeau. She had a great sense of humor, loved to spoil her grandchildren and was known as the family historian.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Raymond; her daughters, Jennifer Priebe and Jacqueline Stout; grandchildren, Alexa Priebe and Blake Stout; siblings, Carla (Terrance) Leskinen, Thomas Thompson, Georgia Thompson, Lizabeth (Don) Parmer, Laurence Thompson, Dee (Theresa) Thompson and Phyllis Gallman; and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Dennis Thompson.

A celebration of life memorial will be held for Valerie at VFW Post 7591, 301 Cottage Grove Road, Madison on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 1-5 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital C/O Epsilon Sigma Alpha International.