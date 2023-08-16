Valborg Doris (Kolden) “Volly” Berg

Valborg Doris (Kolden) “Volly” Berg age 89, died on Sunday August 13th at home surrounded by her family. Volly was born November 7, 1933, to Alfred and Ida (Everson) Kolden, in Green County, Wisconsin. She grew up on the family farm on Sawmill Road in rural Blanchardville. She attended the Postville School until 8th grade. Volly was a 1952 graduate of Blanchardville High School.

She married Morrion Berg on December 28, 1952, at Blanchardville Lutheran Church. Volly and Morrion were a “one-unit team”, always working together on whatever needed to be done on the farm as well as whatever needed to be done to maintain their home. Volly loved to cook and bake. This was evident by the number of full cookie jars that could always be found in her freezer, ready for her family and company that would stop in to visit. Volly enjoyed playing cards and board games with family and friends…and she LIKED TO WIN. Volly always worked hard, enjoyed and cherished the subtleties of life, and always appreciated the blessings granted to her, both big and small.