Valborg Doris (Kolden) “Volly” Berg age 89, died on Sunday August 13th at home surrounded by her family. Volly was born November 7, 1933, to Alfred and Ida (Everson) Kolden, in Green County, Wisconsin. She grew up on the family farm on Sawmill Road in rural Blanchardville. She attended the Postville School until 8th grade. Volly was a 1952 graduate of Blanchardville High School.
She married Morrion Berg on December 28, 1952, at Blanchardville Lutheran Church. Volly and Morrion were a “one-unit team”, always working together on whatever needed to be done on the farm as well as whatever needed to be done to maintain their home. Volly loved to cook and bake. This was evident by the number of full cookie jars that could always be found in her freezer, ready for her family and company that would stop in to visit. Volly enjoyed playing cards and board games with family and friends…and she LIKED TO WIN. Volly always worked hard, enjoyed and cherished the subtleties of life, and always appreciated the blessings granted to her, both big and small.
Volly is survived by her husband, Morrion; her three daughters, Luan (Randy) Beckwith of New Glarus, Marlys (Dan) Hittesdorf of Blanchardville and Sandra (Steve) Smith of Lake Delton; her six grandchildren, Ryan (Cheryl) Beckwith, Aaron (Heather) Beckwith, Tim Hittesdorf, Josh (Beth Wachter) Hittesdorf, Justin (Lulu Rivas) Smith and Nicole (Andi Hamzallari) Smith; her five great-grandchildren, Kinsey Beckwith, Colten Beckwith, Gavin Beckwith, Chase Beckwith and Kendall Beckwith; Sister Hazel (Jerry) Gelbach; Sisters-in-Law Margaret Berg and Kathy Berg; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Ida Kolden; Morrion’s parents, Henry and Effie Berg; family members Ardell Kolden, Willis and Colleen Kolden, Robert and Peggy Berg, Russell Berg, Stanley Berg and Duane Berg.
Volly was something different to everyone: a daughter, a sister, a mother, a wife, an aunt, a cousin, a friend, a teacher, a shoulder to lean on…she will continue to live in our hearts until we join her at the Lord’s Table in Heaven!
The family would like to express their sincerest thank you to all of the “angels” who have helped during this hard journey; especially those associated with Upland Hills Health Hospice, and the caring family, friends and neighbors who went above and beyond.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to New Hope Lutheran, Upland Hills Health Hospice, the Pecatonica Area Food pantry, or a charity of your choice.
A visitation for Volly will be held on Sunday, August 20, 2023, from 5:00 until 7:00pm at Blanchard Hall, 204 South Main Street, Blanchardville. A funeral service will be held at New Hope Lutheran, 305 Madison Street Blanchardville, on Monday, August 21, 2023, at 11:00 am. The service will be live cast for the public on the Saether Funeral Service Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/saetherfuneralservice. Rev. Chris Strohm will officiate. A lunch will follow the service in the church basement. A family Burial will take place at Perry Lutheran Cemetery, Daleyville, WI. Saether Funeral Service of Blanchardville is assisting the family. Online memories and condolences can be shared with the family at saetherfuneralservice.com
