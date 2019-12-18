MADISON-Tyrone Peterson, Jr., age 45, of Madison, unexpectantly passed away on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at UW Hospital.

He was born on May 30, 1974, in Birmingham, AL, the only son of the mighty Roberta (nee: Tyler) Gryniewski. He attended Madison East High School (when he felt like it, he was a rebel like that.)

There is something special to be said about the connections that siblings have. Annette and Tyrone had to rely on one another more than most siblings for many years. It created a bond that was unbreakable, no matter how many times it was stressed and tested. From this, their younger sister, Josie learned what it meant to be a sibling, which meant that you never stop being there for one another even after the last breath. His sisters always knew that if they ever needed him, he was there to protect them no matter what.

Tyrone was the type of person who wanted to create his own path in life, which led to him owning "Ty the Handyman" for many years and was a jack of all trades. If something was broken, you could always count on him to have a solution. One could say that he loved fishing, but it was much more than that. He enjoyed everything about it: the sun on his face, the fresh air, the freedom that nature allows, and sharing his catches with anyone who would be willing to take a look. He was someone who loved being outdoors, it is where he seemed most at peace. If you wanted to see some early 90s dances, then all you had to do was turn on the music and clear a space on the floor. After that, sit back and watch him go. He was a jokester and the life of the party, always in heavy competition with his sisters for the limelight.

Most of all, he loved spending time with his fiancé and his children. He planned on spending the rest of his life with Ashley, and they will always share those memories and that bond. Tyrone was passionate about teaching his children about life, creating memories and showing them what it means to be a good person in this trying world. He also taught them about happiness, fun, and how to enjoy such moments in life. He was a master of playing Nerf guns with his kids, wrestling with them, family singing sessions, and dancing with Ashley to his favorite songs. And no matter what, he could still find the energy for a dance battle or two; he would do anything to put a smile on his children's faces.

Tyrone is survived by his mother, Roberta Gryniewski; sisters, Annette (Travis, Sr.) Crowder and Josie Montañez-Tyler; fiancé, Ashley Wilson; and five children, Anthony Peterson, Andrew Peterson, Estacree Peterson, Zendraya Peterson, and Tyrone A. Peterson. He is further survived by his cherished aunts, an uncle, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Ella Bertha (Mason) Tyler; his grandfather, Robert Tyler; aunt, Joyce West; uncle, James Tyler; and aunt, Zena Whitney.

Tyrone's family would like to thank the entire staff of the D65 unit at UW Hospital for the care, compassion, and astounding dedication that they showed Tyrone and his family in his final hours.

A celebration of Tyrone's life will be held TEEJOP HOCIRA (Ho-Chunk Community Center), 4724 Tradewinds Pkwy, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.

Due to the unexpected timing of his death, in lieu of flowers and gifts please consider a contribution to the Peterson Children Educational Fund at Summit Credit Union.

Together we will mourn,

with sadness, tears, and fears.

Together we will love,

dear Tyrone, ourselves, and each other.

Together we will live,

for him, for us, for them to come.

Together we will heal,

in memory of Roberta's son.

