Tylor J. Wilson

Dodgeville – Tylor J. Wilson, age 37, of Dodgeville passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 4, 2023 due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

Tylor was born on May 17, 1985 to Doug Wilson and Wendy Lucas in Dodgeville and grew up on the Wilson Family Farm in Jonesdale, where he and his brother enjoyed riding dirt bikes and riding horses.