Dodgeville – Tylor J. Wilson, age 37, of Dodgeville passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 4, 2023 due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.
Tylor was born on May 17, 1985 to Doug Wilson and Wendy Lucas in Dodgeville and grew up on the Wilson Family Farm in Jonesdale, where he and his brother enjoyed riding dirt bikes and riding horses.
Tylor was a very social guy, making friends wherever he went. His contagious smile, laughter and bear hugs will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Tylor said, “Any day on two wheels is a good day.” We are sure he’s up there riding the nicest, most decked out Harley possible and will spend eternity watching over his girls, family and friends.
Tylor is survived by the lights of his life, his daughters Aubrey and Emma at home; his dad and step-mom Doug and Shannon Wilson of Dodgeville; his mom Wendy Lucas (PJ Peterson) of Dodgeville; his brother Josh (Stephanie) Wilson of Highland; his sister Carlee (Josh) Kerl of Livingston; his brother Levi Brown of Barneveld; his nieces Kierah and Lincoln; his nephew James; his grandparents Howard & Rita Wilson and Bill Kinsman; aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and the love of his life, Mikaela Hazel.
Tylor is preceded in death by his grandparents Joan McCullick, Clyde Lucas & Terri Kinsman.
A Public Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville.
Burial will be held in Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be to Tylor’s daughter’s future education fund and can be mailed to the Gorgen Funeral Home, 400 E. Grace Street, Dodgeville, WI 53533.
Tylor’s family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of support during this tragic time.