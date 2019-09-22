Twila M. Hardy, 80, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Atrium Post Acute Care of Mineral Point.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 220 Broadway, Platteville. Burial will be at the Rock Church Cemetery, Livingston. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Tuesday. Memorials may be made to the Twila M. Hardy Memorial Fund. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Twila was born on May 31, 1939 in Lafayette County, Wisconsin, the daughter of Donald and Erma Mae (Bunker) Olmstead. She graduated from Shullsburg High School in 1958 and attended nursing school in Freeport, Illinois. She was married to Francis Hastert Sr., and to this union they had four children, Donald, Francis Jr., Timothy, and Kathryn. She was later united in marriage to Andy Hardy on November 26, 1986 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Platteville. Twila was the co-founder of Fritz's Burner Service, where her three sons now work. She also worked at Martha's Flowers, Dick's Bakery in Platteville for 12 years as a decorator, and the Lafayette County Manor. Twila enjoyed gardening, knitting, crocheting, tending her flowers, watching Wheel of Fortune, deer hunting, and traveling to see family. Twila, along side Andy, was an active member of the Southwest Auto Club, she loved attending all of the car shows.

Twila is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 33 years, Andy Hardy; four children, Donald (Harolyn) Hastert, Francis (Sally) Hastert Jr., Timothy (Erin) Hastert, and Kathryn (Bill) Hastert-Ernzen; nine grandchildren, William (Lisa) Hastert, Jamie Hastert, Nathan Hastert, Devin Hastert, Caitlin (Alex) Anguil, Tawnie Ernzen, Logan Ernzen, Joanna (Lance) Winslow and Ronnie Rush; nine great-grandchildren; brother, DeVere Olmstead; brothers and sisters-in-law, Orvile "Fitz" Fitzgerald, Patsy (Mark) Kunz, David (special friend, Paula) Hardy, and Tami (Randy) Buchholz; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Ardith (Ray) Wichus and LaVon "Bonnie" Fitzgerald; brothers, Burnette and Laurel Olmstead; and sister and brother-in-law, Peg Olmstead and Jerry Hardy.