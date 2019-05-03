Twila Ellamae (Sittig) Grindle

Waunakee-Twila E Grindle age 94, of Waunakee passed away peacefully at Waunakee Manor on May 1, 2019 after a long illness.

She was born on February 23, 1925 to George and Dorothy (Blabaum) Sittig in Highland, WI. She married Philip Grindle on September 20, 1944. In 1955 the family moved from their farm in Dodgeville to Madison. Twila did in-home babysitting until her children were in school. She was employed by American Scientific Labs and Dean Clinic for many years.

She is survived by her children: David (Jean) Grindle, Gary Grindle, Sharon Horning (Eric Hestetune), Dennis Grindle, and Ed. (Bridget) Grindle. Grandchildren: James (Joyce Speth) Grindle, Sara (Kris) Holle, Ethan (Tina) Grindle, Stasia Grindle, Molly Grindle, and great grand-daughter,Jillian Holle. Sisters: Geraldine Rowen and Arlene Lindeman and many other relatives and friends. Preceding her in death were her parents, husband, brothers, Nordean and Ivan Sittig, sisters; Viola Rowe, Wynona Jones, and Marian Grindle.

Twila enjoyed having an active life, traveling to Europe with her sister, playing cards, and talking with people throughout her time of living in Madison and Waunakee. She especially enjoyed her family “Doings”, reunions and visits. She was very proud of her children and was pleased to have them close. She felt the importance of a family from her mother who she felt was always with her. She had a wonderful smile and great laugh.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at LAKEVIEW LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4001 Mandrake Road, Madison with Rev. Dean Kirst officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave. and also from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at the church. Burial will be at the church cemetery.

A special thank you to the staff of Agrace Hospice and Wauankee Manor for the care and comfort given.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Twila's name to Lakeview Lutheran Church.

Mom, we will always remember the twinkle in your beautiful blue eyes.