Truman Selck's earthly journey began on October 22, 1932 in Monroe and ended July 25, 2018 at his home surrounded by his family.

He graduated from Monroe High School in 1950 and married JoAnn (DeVoe) on June 14, 1952 . Truman farmed on the Selck home farm in Clarno Township for many years and worked 25 years at Kelly Springfield. Following his retirement in 1987, Truman drove cars for various dealerships making many good friends, especially at Ruda Chevrolet. He has battled cancer for many years and chose to spend his remaining days at the home he designed and built. He was a member of Martintown Community Church. Faith was not simply something he possessed, it was a huge part of who Truman was. He is now in the arms of Jesus.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, JoAnn Selck; daughters Debbie (Greg) Roth and Donna (Victor) Lee. Grandchildren Dan (Nicole) Roth & their son Gage, Shelby (Matthew) Lewis & their daughters Isabelle and Rose, Nick Roth & his sons Peter and Weston, Samuel Krebs & his sons Bentley and Ashton, and Shayna Krebs & her son Jaxxon Truman. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Vera (Shafer) Selck; and a sister, Sharon Selck.

Visitation will be Friday, August 3rd, 2018, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Newcomer Funeral Home, 1329 31st. Avenue, Monroe. Private family services will follow with Pastor Kevin Cernek officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Truman’s name to the Martintown Community Church or Monroe Clinic Hospice.

The family would like to thank Monroe Clinic Hospice, especially Bridget, for the support to honor Truman's wishes to remain at home.