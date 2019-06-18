Trudy Mary Poole went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, June 17, 2019.

Trudy was born on July 24, 1947 to Don and Helen Heinz.

Trudy enjoyed golfing, fishing and a big fan of the Packers, Badgers and Brewers.

Trudy graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1965. She worked at Tuttle's for 48 years.

Trudy married Dave Poole on June 19, 1986. She had two children from a previous marriage, Christopher (Debra) Viney of St. Cloud, MN and Nicole (Ken) Olmstead of Beloit; stepdaughters, Shelly and Rhonda Poole of Fort Atkinson and Chrissy of Janesville; 8 grandchildren, Zach and Max Viney, Alex, Sonja and Kenny Jr. Olmstead, Shawn Poole, Braden and Olivia Mueller. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Due to the wishes of Trudy, there will be no funeral service. Burial will be held at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery.

Please consider a memorial to Rainbow Hospice in Jefferson in lieu of flowers and cards.

The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

www.DunlapMemorialHome.com