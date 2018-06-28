Trinity E'nise Waldon, was born and died on June 21, 2018, the daughter of Tracy Randle and Kentavious Waldon.

Trinity had been excitedly anticipated for 19 weeks by her mom and dad as well as her dear family: including her grandfather, Tommie Ware; two aunts, Teanna Holman and Lenise Beasley; uncle, James Brown; and 4 year old half-brother, Elijah Waldon. During Trinity's gestation, she wanted all of the pizza, and anything with banana peppers on it. Her mom loved hearing her heartbeat just a week before, and feeling her kick. Her dad was especially excited for Trinity to join their family; was overjoyed to learn about his first and only daughter, and Elijah was so excited to have a shiny, little baby sister. Her mom and dad will always think of her when they see elephants and she is best represented by the bright, shiny color of yellow. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Precious, tiny little one

You’ll always be to me

So perfect, pure and innocent-

Part of heaven’s family.

We dreamed of you and your life

And all that it would be.

We waited and longed for you to come

And join our family. We never had the chance to play,

To laugh, to rock, to wiggle.

We long to hold you, touch you now

And listen to you giggle. I’ll always be your mother,

He’ll always be your dad.

You’ll always be our child,

The child that we had.

Now you’re gone… but yet you’re here

We sense you everywhere.

You’re our sorrow and our joy,

There’s love in every tear.

Just know our love goes deep and strong,

We’ll forget you never –

The child we had but never had

And yet we'll have forever.