Trina L Stammen

It is with extreme sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Trina Stammen (Rogers). She was a bright spark in the world and will be deeply missed by many. Trina’s family was unprepared for this heartbreaking loss, and she has touched the lives of so many. 

Trina was born to Patrick Rogers and Jeanette Domke (Rogers, Jackson) in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, on Sept. 2, 1961. We know that Trina is enveloped by the love of her parents, Jeanette Jackson and Patrick Rogers, who passed before her. She is survived by her daughters (Cheryl Rogers, Melinda Mootz, and Rebecca Walker), her grandchildren, great grandchildren, her siblings; Tammy Therkelsen (Rogers), Jesse Rogers, Lisa Schaefer (Rogers), James Rogers, Trudy Demith (Rogers), her fiancé Scott Westburg, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins who loved her dearly.

Tags