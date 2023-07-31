Trina L Stammen

It is with extreme sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Trina Stammen (Rogers). She was a bright spark in the world and will be deeply missed by many. Trina’s family was unprepared for this heartbreaking loss, and she has touched the lives of so many.
Trina was born to Patrick Rogers and Jeanette Domke (Rogers, Jackson) in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, on Sept. 2, 1961. We know that Trina is enveloped by the love of her parents, Jeanette Jackson and Patrick Rogers, who passed before her. She is survived by her daughters (Cheryl Rogers, Melinda Mootz, and Rebecca Walker), her grandchildren, great grandchildren, her siblings; Tammy Therkelsen (Rogers), Jesse Rogers, Lisa Schaefer (Rogers), James Rogers, Trudy Demith (Rogers), her fiancé Scott Westburg, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins who loved her dearly.
Trina met Michael Stammen during her high school years and eventually welcomed two daughters; Cheryl Rogers (1980) and Melinda Mootz Stammen(1982), before marrying in 1985 and then being blessed with a third daughter, Rebecca Walker Stammen (1985). Cheryl has 3 children: Tristin, Tye, and Trianna Schwersenska, and 6 grandchildren (Athena, Peyton, Waylon, Duke, Cameron, and Huxley). Melinda has 4 maternal children (Destiny, Earl, and Abel Cavanaugh, and Swae Mootz), and has 2 grandchildren (Jackson and Jasper). Rebecca has one child (Aiden Walker-Cochems).
In the year of 1997, Trina met the love of her life, Scott Westburg “Wes”, and had a special, yet wild romance that will last through the ends of time, which led to their engagement. Scott’s family loved her deeply, as well as their many friends.
Trina loved spending time with her family and friends, cooking (which included her homemade barbecues and dumplings) and grilling, being at the beach, jamming out and dancing to her rock-n-roll music, motorcycles, and fishing. Her favorite holiday was Thanksgiving because it always brought everyone together at that one time of year. You could always go to her for an ear to listen, or a shoulder to cry on. She had a heart of gold, a free spirit, and a “you do you” attitude.
Trina's Celebration of Life will be held Aug. 26th from 11am-5pm at Adam's County Castle Rock Park (2397 Cty. Rd. Z, Friendship, wi. 53934). Rain or Shine. Indoor seating available. Food provided by her daughters. BYOB and/or refreshments. While not expected, if you are interested in bringing food, please reach out to one of her siblings or her daughter, Cheryl, so we can keep track of what is being served.
