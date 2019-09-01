Trevor Markin

Trevor "T-Bone" Markin, age 25, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at UW Hospital.

He was born on July 17, 1994, in Sauk City, the son of William and Tina (Keister) Markin. Trevor graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 2013. He worked as a mason laborer for Ostrander Masonry where he loved working for his boss, Kurt.

Trevor was very family-oriented and enjoyed hanging out with his three brothers. He was known to do anything for his family, give the shirt off his back to help someone and always looked out for the little guy. Trevor loved fishing, playing music and working out at Anytime Fitness. He was on the Dean's list at MATC for two years in a row and aspired to become a rapper. Those who knew him best will miss his laugh, especially when he was nervous.

Trevor is survived by his parents; three brothers, Austin Markin, Chase Markin and Tristin Markin; godson, Liam Markin; and grandmothers, Anna Mae Keister and Linda Wilkinson. He is also survived by many uncles, aunts, cousins and close friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, David Keister.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trevor's family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

