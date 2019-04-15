DeForest - Trevin James Horn parted this world as a result of a car accident on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

He was born in Madison, Wisconsin on December 12, 1999. He spent the majority of his childhood in Poynette, WI, graduating from Poynette High School in 2018. He enlisted in the United States Army and was anticipating leaving for Fort Benning, Georgia on April 22 for his Infantry One Station Unit Training and Airborne School.

Trevin loved the outdoors and he was always on the go looking for the next adventure. He was always surrounded by friends and enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowboarding, playing basketball, working on his truck, and hanging out playing Xbox with his girlfriend and friends. He had an infectious smile, was quick-witted, knew how to charm a crowd, and was quite the comedian. Trevin had a huge heart and a giving spirit and was fiercely protective of those he loved.

Survivors include his mother, Brenda (Rob Edwards); his father, Howard (Jessica); brother, Hudson; step-sisters, Emily Edwards, Alyson Edwards, Sam Burmeister (Austin), and Abigail Kumbier; step-brother Alex Kumbier; grandparents, Curt Greenheck (Ginny); and his girlfriend, Sienna Peck.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Joyce Greenheck; paternal grandfather, Glenn Horn; paternal grandmother, Jeanette Horn; and cousin, Matthew Anderson.

A visitation will be held from 4 -8 p.m. on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Ryan Funeral Home, 6924 Lake Rd, Deforest, WI. A private service will be held. A special thank you to Sheriff Roger Brandner and the Columbia County Medical Examiner, Katelyn Sopha. We appreciate all the first responders and the work they do. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

In death, Trevin may be able to help up to 300 people as an organ and tissue donor. The family requests that you put your heart, mind, and soul into even the smallest acts of kindness towards others by following Trevin’s giving and generous spirit.

Time Has Taken Me

Time has taken me from you, although not very far.

I'll be watching through the sunshine, and through the brightest star.

I'll be watching all of you, from the heavens up above.

So take good care of each other, and carry all my love.

If you're ever wondering if I'm there, here's where you can start.

Take a look inside yourself, deep within your heart.

I'll always be your baby, your child, your best friend.

So anytime you need me, close your eyes I'm back again.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Windsor/DeForest Chapel

6924 Lake Road

608-846-4250