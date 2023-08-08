Tracy S. Retallick

In Loving Memory of a Free Spirit: Remembering Tracy Scott Retallick
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Tracy Retallick, a cherished father, son, brother, and friend, who departed from us at the age of 54. Tracy left this world on August 2, 2023. Tracy is now at peace.
Born on January 12, 1969, Tracy was a beacon of independence and an embodiment of the adventurous spirit. He embraced life on his own terms and reveled in the joys of the great outdoors. Tracy's greatest love was hunting and fishing, and his connection with the woods was immaculate. He found solace in the outdoors, where he could roam freely and witness the beauty of the “Retallick Back 40”. Whether he was casting his fishing line into water or walking through the woods with his firearm, he found peace and fulfillment in these pursuits for wild game.
Throughout his life, Tracy demonstrated a remarkable ability to connect with others, which helped him in his career as a law enforcement officer. Tracy had a magnetic personality that drew people towards him, and his warmth and humor left an indelible mark on all who had the pleasure of knowing him. He was a loyal friend, father, son and brother.
Tracy is survived by his son, Dayne (Kayla) Retallick; his parents, Bill and Darlene Retallick; his sister, Kim (Dale) Voss; his brothers, Charles (Amy) Retallick and Robert (Jean) Retallick; and special person, Casey Buss. Tracy is also survived by numerous loving nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Tracy is preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Kathryn Babbs, Jack and Ann Retallick, Joe and Ruth Vultaggio; nephew, Joshua Voss; and special person, Mark Haefner.
A small family and friends gathering is planned later this fall to celebrate the life of Tracy.
As we bid farewell to our dear friend, father, brother, and son, let us take comfort in the knowledge that Tracy has now found eternal peace among the stars, forever roaming the woods he loved so dearly. May his adventurous spirit inspire us to cherish every moment and appreciate the beauty that surrounds us.
Rest in peace, Tracy. Your memory will forever be engraved in our souls.
“Grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change. The courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.”
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.866allfaiths.com.
