Tracy Marie Morse, age 46, of Madison went to be with her Lord on Wednesday April 10th, 2019 at Meriter Hospital in Madison, WI. Tracy was born on August 14, 1972 in Milwaukee, the daughter of Robin Huvila and Jerry Ziemer. She graduated from Lake Mills High School in 1990. She married Dan Morse on November 28, 2014 in Madison, WI.

She opened her own hair salon, Ooh La La in Lake Mills, where she was not only able to pursue her passion but also build a friendship like no other with every person who walked in the door.

Her love of God was deep and was shown by her willingness to lend a helping hand in any way she could. She always put other's needs before her own, even when she was really the one in need. Her favorite quote was "Fall down 7 times, stand up 8". Her strong, resilient personality was seen through her love of running. She completed the Ironman and a 100-mile race, not because they were easy for her but because she loved challenging herself. She had a passion for cooking and was happiest when she was dancing to and listening to her favorite local bands. Above all, she had the most sincere and unconditional love for her husband, daughters and family. Her smile and laughter are what her family and friends will miss most about her.

Survivors include her husband, Dan; daughters, Emma, Lauren, and Stella; mother and stepfather Robin and Al Huvila; grandmother Judy Huvila; sisters, Bobbie Jo Klug, Carrie Berndt, Dana (Chris) Hofmeister, Jennifer Yelk; brother Anthony Kane; in-laws Ronald and Joyce Morse; nieces and nephews, Casey Sullivan, Ava Klug, Courtney Falk, Morgan Falk, Preston Klug, Ashley Yelk, Isabella Klug, Lexie Yelk; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Ziemer, sister Nanette Ziemer, grandmother Geraldine Aumann, grandfather Robert Herian, aunt Teresa Bartels, uncle DuWayne Herian, and cousins Jason and Joshua Bartels.

Memorial services will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Midvale Community Lutheran Church, 4329 Tokay Blvd Madison. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 16th at Cress Funeral Home, 3610 Speedway Rd, Madison from 5-7 p.m. and on Wednesday at church after 10 a.m. until the time of service. A reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Recovery Foundation Inc. https://recoveryfoundationinc.wildapricot.org/Memorial-Donations or

St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry https://svdpmadison.org/donate/