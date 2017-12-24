Tova M. Rue

MADISON/WATERLOO-Tova Myra Rue, CVT (nee Magness), 32 of Waterloo, WI passed away painlessly in her sleep on Friday, December 22, 2017.

Tova was born in Dallas, TX to Ron & Susie (Jacobson) Magness on July 18, 1985 and moved to Madison in 1994. She graduated from Memorial High School in 2003 and earned dual certificates as a Veterinary Technician and Laboratory Animal Technician from MATC, followed by a BS in Veterinary Technology from Globe University. She was previously employed as a Vet Tech Research Specialist at Covance and currently long term by Great Wolf Lodge.

Tova loved all animals and was vegetarian since her childhood. Professionally, she worked with many species including rodents, primates, and farm and companion animals. Tova has raised numerous pets including her beloved dogs (Murphy & Valencia) and cats (Libby & Jack). She loved and cared for her animals as if they were her children.

On September 13, 2010, Tova married her soul mate, Trygve JC Rue, who stated that "she was the light of my life and all of my hopes, dreams and happiness: I will love her forever and miss her even longer." Tova was a beautiful and wonderfully caring person with extreme generosity of deed and spirit. She always fought for the underdog. Tova was very successful and spiritually involved with her local AA programs, which helped provide her with some of the proudest and happiest last years of her life.

Tova is survived by her loving husband Trygve, her parents Ron and Susie Magness now of Tampa, FL, her brother and sister-in-law David and Laura Magness, Nephew and Niece Adam and Meredith of Orlando, FL, numerous uncles, aunts and cousins, as well as her in-laws Melodie and Paul Aas of Verona, WI.

Services for Tova will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at the Cress Center, 6021 University Ave, Madison, WI 53705. Friends and family will gather prior to services from 9:30AM until time of service. Interment will follow at Sunset Gardens Cemetery 7302 Mineral Point Rd., Madison in the Beit Olamin section.