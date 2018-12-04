Linden – Tori E. Haas, age 57, of Linden, passed away surrounded by her family on Monday, December 3, 2018 at Upland Hills Health in Dodgeville after a 5 year courageous battle with cancer.

She was born on July 15, 1961 in Beloit, triplet daughter (Tami & Trudi) of Thomas and Audrey (Clippert) Herkis. She graduated from Beloit Catholic High School in 1979.

On October 29, 1988, she married Timothy M. Haas at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Beloit. She worked 36 years in banking and most recently as Branch Manager at Farmers Savings Bank in Ridgeway.

Tori was a volunteer with the Iowa County Cancer Coalition and was an avid Badger, Packer and Chicago Cub fan. She was a very proud mother of 2 boys and enjoyed her boys sporting events and loved family activities.

Tori is survived by her husband of 30 years, Timothy; her sons Michael and Christopher; her sisters Jodie (Peter) Ferwerda, Lori (Tim) Quinn, Tami (Ron) Northrop, Jr., Trudi (Tom) Francik; her mother-in-law Mary Haas; her father-in-law Robert Haas; 10 nieces and nephews; 12 great nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to the Iowa County Cancer Coalition, PO Box 36, Cobb, WI 53526.

The Haas family would like to thank the staff of Farmers Savings Bank, the staff of Upland Hills Health and the staff at the UW Carbone Cancer Center for their love, care and support of Tori.



Gorgen-McGinley & Ayers Funeral Home

400 E. Grace Street Dodgeville

www.gorgenfh.com

