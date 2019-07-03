Tom W. Bartelt, age 83 of Madison, WI, died peacefully at Capitol Lakes Health Center in Madison on June 30, 2019.

Tom was born September 7, 1935, the son of Fred L. "Fritz" and Ruth (Hafemann) Bartelt. He grew up in Green Bay, WI and graduated from Green Bay East High School in 1953. He enrolled at Beloit College that year and graduated in 1957 with a B.A. in Theatre and Communications.

Tom travelled extensively in Europe in the early 1960's, and then in Australia and New Zealand where he taught high school English in a small town near Wellington. When he returned to Madison, he matriculated at the UW in English Education. Upon receiving his M.A., he was hired at Madison West High School to teach junior and senior English. He remained there through 1977 when he moved to Atlanta to teach English at The Lovett School, a private school in northwest Atlanta.

In 1998, Tom moved back to Madison where he enjoyed 20 years of active retirement. He tutored students, volunteered at the polls in Maple Bluff and Madison, and enjoyed his membership at the Shorewood Hills Pool.

In January, Tom suffered a stroke which required skilled nursing care at Capitol Lakes, and for the past several weeks, hospice care from an Agrace Hospice team.

Tom was preceded in death by his brother Peter, his mother Ruth, and his father Fred. He is survived by several cousins, including Betsy Bartelt and her husband Matt Welter, and many friends, former students, and teaching colleagues. Cremation will take place at Cress Funeral Home.

No services will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to Agrace Hospice, 5395 E Cheryl Pkwy, Fitchburg, WI 53711.

