Tom L. Schwersinske, Jr.

MADISON / MCFARLAND - Tom L. “Tommy Lee” Schwersinske, age 42, of McFarland, passed into eternal life on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at UW Hospital and Clinics. He was born on May 26, 1981, in Madison, Wis., the son of Tom Schwersinske and Tammy Olson.

As a child, Tommy was adventurous and funny. He loved riding dirt bikes, playing sports, fishing with his grandpa, and being with his family and friends. He had a unique sense of humor, often creating mischief for himself and his friends, but he could charm his way out of almost anything. He continued to keep close friendships with his high school friends, and always looked forward to cottage trips with his best friends. Tommy was loyal, protective, and charming and loved his family and friends deeply, cherishing the times he spent with them.