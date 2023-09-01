Tom L. Schwersinske, Jr.

MADISON / MCFARLAND - Tom L. “Tommy Lee” Schwersinske, age 42, of McFarland, passed into eternal life on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at UW Hospital and Clinics. He was born on May 26, 1981, in Madison, Wis., the son of Tom Schwersinske and Tammy Olson.
As a child, Tommy was adventurous and funny. He loved riding dirt bikes, playing sports, fishing with his grandpa, and being with his family and friends. He had a unique sense of humor, often creating mischief for himself and his friends, but he could charm his way out of almost anything. He continued to keep close friendships with his high school friends, and always looked forward to cottage trips with his best friends. Tommy was loyal, protective, and charming and loved his family and friends deeply, cherishing the times he spent with them.
Tommy was an accomplished piano player since the age of 8 and enjoyed playing for his daughters. He was a loving and devoted father to his daughters and loved them with all his heart. He enjoyed camping and going to parks with them. He made the best breakfasts for them, and he "mastered" doing their hair, especially ponytails. Christmas was Tommy’s favorite holiday where he was able to be a kid again with his children, all decked out in unicorn jammies and elf slippers. One of his favorite things was Sour Patch Kids candy. He delighted in eating them with his daughters and also hiding them in the house where they could always be found, unbeknownst to others.
Tommy fought a long and courageous battle with addiction disorder which brought him to places of incredible darkness and emotional pain. “My chains are gone, I've been set free, my God, my Savior has ransomed me.” Tommy is finally at peace for eternity.
As a believer in second chances, Tommy would have been honored to know that he gifted life to several others through Organ Donation.
Tommy is survived by the most precious joy in his life, his daughters, Jianna and Jayla Schwersinske; stepson, Josh (Ashlee) Schram; mother, Tammy Olson, and stepfather, Jim Green; father, Tom Schwersinkse; brother, Tim (Kelley) Schwersinske; niece, Ivy, and nephew, Kane; maternal grandmother Penny Olson; and countless aunts, uncles, cousins, and lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, LaVern (Suzanne) Olson and Elvin and Etta Mae Schwersinske.
Funeral Services to be held at MCFARLAND LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5529 Marsh Road, McFarland, on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, with visitation from 12 noon to 2 p.m. and the service starting at 2 p.m. A celebration of life is being planned for a future date. Memorials or gifts in Tommy’s honor may be made to Tammy Olson for Jianna and Jayla’s benefit.