Tom E. Booker, age 80, passed away peacefully at his daughter's home on Friday, November 30, 2018. He was born on April 1, 1938, in Lexington, MS, son to Tom and Alice (Hood) Booker.



He was united in marriage to Jessie Crawford on December 3, 1960 in Rockford, IL. They were married 46 years until her passing in 2006.



Tom worked for the phone company for many years. He owned and operated the Paradise Lounge in Madison. Tom will be remembered for his love of gardening, bowling, dancing, shooting pool, and spending time with family and friends.



He is survived by his children Daniel Booker, Carl Booker, Faith (Adam) Jenson; grandchildren Syanthe Henderson and Grace Jenson; two great grandchildren; sisters Mattie, Pattie, Roberta and brother Leon; he also leaves behind many cousins, nieces and nephews.



Tom was preceded in death by his wife Jessie; siblings J.D., Betty, Martha, Louise, Alma, Robert and Willie.



Funeral services will be held at the Cress Center, 6021 University Avenue, Madison, on Saturday, December 8, 2018, at 1:00 pm with Pastor David Smith officiating. A visitation will be held from 11:00 am until the time of service.



