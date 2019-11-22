Verona - Tom Brunner, age 48, of Verona, passed away on November 19, 2019.

He was born on April 5, 1971, in Madison, Wis.

Tom graduated from Memorial High School in 1989 and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Business with a degree in Marketing. He thoroughly enjoyed playing football and hockey and was good at both.

Tom worked at several jobs and was especially proud of his success in transforming the Copper Grid into the Grid Iron bar entertaining Badger fans, family and friends - he loved hosting parties both during and after college. He worked for 10 years as a tax consultant and office manager for H&R Block in Madison and most recently was successfully self-employed in construction. He was happiest when he was fishing and hunting and being with his friends. He thoroughly enjoyed his dogs Candy and Cody and missed them greatly when they were gone. Tom was outgoing and friendly with a great sense of humor. He loved his family and will be deeply missed.

Tom is survived by his parents, Neal (Joann) Brunner of Madison, Wis., and Elizabeth Brunner of Madison, Wis., his sister, Cathy (Bob, Jr.) Uecker and their daughter, Tom's niece, Emily Uecker, all of Milwaukee, Wis., his aunt, Bonnie Ackerman, of Madison, Wis., and many more aunts, uncles and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, if you wish, consider a donation to a charity of your choice.

Visitation will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, on Monday, November 25, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Burial will take place in Mankato, Minnesota at a later date.

