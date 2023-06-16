Todd William Martin

Todd William Martin, born on September 17, 1965, in Merrimac, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly on June 10, 2023. Todd was a beloved son and brother who touched the lives of many people around him. He was born to George and Carol Martin and grew up in a loving family alongside his three brothers, Paul, Tim and Joel.  Todd was a loving son who always put his family first. He was a kind-hearted person and never hesitated to help those in need.

Todd attended the Sauk Prairie Schools district, where he lettered in football. After completing his education, Todd held many long term diverse careers. He was a hard worker and was known for his dedication and professionalism. He most recently started a career with the USPS and was exceptionally proud. 

