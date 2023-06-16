Todd William Martin, born on September 17, 1965, in Merrimac, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly on June 10, 2023. Todd was a beloved son and brother who touched the lives of many people around him. He was born to George and Carol Martin and grew up in a loving family alongside his three brothers, Paul, Tim and Joel. Todd was a loving son who always put his family first. He was a kind-hearted person and never hesitated to help those in need.
Todd attended the Sauk Prairie Schools district, where he lettered in football. After completing his education, Todd held many long term diverse careers. He was a hard worker and was known for his dedication and professionalism. He most recently started a career with the USPS and was exceptionally proud.
Todd was an outdoor enthusiast who loved hunting and fishing and traveling to explore new places. Todd always had a love of music and shared his sound with Gary & The Gators for most of his life throughout Wisconsin.
Todd is survived by his father George, his brother Paul (Nichelle Holland) Martin, brother Tim Martin and brother Joel (Jessica Thompson) Martin. He was also a cherished uncle to nieces Annalise Martin and Lilly Martin, and nephew Sawyer Martin.
He is further survived by other relatives and many friends.
Todd was preceded in death by his mother Carol Martin and his nephew Sawyer Martin. Todd will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him. His kindness, warmth, and generosity will continue to inspire all those whose lives he touched.
There will be a celebration of life for Todd Martin that will be announced at a later time.
Rest in peace, Todd.
