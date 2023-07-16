Todd W. Martin

A Celebration of Life will be held for Todd on Sunday, July 30, 2023 starting at 12:00 noon until 6:00 pm at the Corner Pub, 100 E. Main St., Reedsburg.

Todd William Martin, born on September 17, 1965, in Merrimac, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly on June 10, 2023. Todd was a beloved son and brother who touched the lives of many people around him. He was born to George and Carol Martin and grew up in a loving family alongside his three brothers, Paul, Tim and Joel.  Todd was a loving son who always put his family first. He was a kind-hearted person and never hesitated to help those in need.