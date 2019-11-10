Todd Michael Lawler, age 57, passed away unexpectedly at his residence in Milwaukee on Nov. 8, 2019.

Todd was born in Madison, WI., July 29, 1962 to Robert "Bob" and Sharon "Shari" (Sorenson) Lawler. He was a graduate of Madison West High School; class of 1980.

Todd formerly was employed by Poynette Iron Works as a welder. He proudly served his country enlisting in the United States Air Force in 1987 until 1996 and then later volunteered for the National Guard.

He is survived by his parents, Bob and Shari Lawler of Lake Placid, Fl., 2 sisters, Traci (Charles) Christian of Baraboo, WI., and Amy (David) Dill of Newnan, Ga; five nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

A private family service will be held at a later date with interment in the St. Barnabas Cemetery, Mazomanie.

