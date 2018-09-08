Middleton – Todd M. Pfeil, age 51, of Middleton passed away on September 6, 2018 due to a tragic motorcycle accident.

He was born on October 14, 1966, in Madison, WI to Dennis and Jeanette (Waddell) Pfeil. He graduated from Waunakee High School in 1984, from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1988 with a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Economics and from Creighton University of Omaha, NE in 1992 with a law degree. Todd was also currently in the process of obtaining a master’s degree in History from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Todd spent his formative years working on a dairy farm outside of Waunakee, WI and as a construction laborer for Edward Kraemer and Sons, Inc. After law school graduation, Todd was employed from 1992 to 2004 with Edward Kraemer and Sons, Inc. holding the positions of Corporate Counsel, Secretary and Head of Human Resources and Risk Management, and Vice President. He continued his work in law from 2004 to 2012 as an attorney/owner of Pfeil – Millonzi, LLC, from 2012 to 2016 as an attorney/owner of Fuhrman & Dodge, S.C and from 2016 to present as an attorney/owner of Curran & Pfeil, LLC. Todd’s professional affiliations included: State Bar of Wisconsin(Construction Law Section), Dane County Bar Association, Sauk County Bar Association, Member - Board of Directors for E80 Holdings, Inc., Member - Board of Directors for Pure-Line Seeds, Inc., Member - Board of Directors for Greystone Condominiums, Cross Plains Chamber of Commerce, Spring Green Chamber of Commerce, Sponsor - Apprenticeship Program, and American Players Theater among many other membership, bar and court admissions. Todd enjoyed long cross-country motorcycling trips on his various Harley Motorcycles throughout the years including trips to Sturgis, SD and the East Coast along with trips to Nebraska for recent school activities. He could be heard passing by on the motorcycle with his favorite heavy metal music trying to compete with the motorcycle’s sound. Todd also loved distance running and biking with a proud completion of the Tough Mudder and multiple Triathlons. Todd was an avid Packer fan and could be heard shouting many rooms away if the Packers were playing. He also enjoyed U.S. Military history along with yard work, heavy metal concerts and decorating outside with lights for the holidays.

He is survived by his wonderful loving children who he cared for deeply, Isabelle and Clare; former wife, Kelly, mother, Jeanette, brother, Tim (Darci) Pfeil, niece, Lauren Pfeil, nephew, Noah Pfeil along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. Todd was preceded in death by his father Denny Pfeil; grandparents Cliff and Helen Pfeil, GR and Selma Waddell; uncle John Jones, aunt Marion Leece and cousin Sarah Sanchez.

Visitation will be held at the Ryan Funeral Home, Windsor/ Deforest Chapel, 6924 Lake Road, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 11th with a prayer service to follow. Private family internment will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery in Briggsville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the University of Wisconsin Kidney Stone Clinic, 600 Highland Avenue, Madison, WI 53792. Phone (608) 263-4545, email: uwf@supportuw.org or a charity of your choice.