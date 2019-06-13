MADISON/REEDSBURG – Todd James Mahoney, age 38, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

Todd was born on September 6, 1980 in Denver, Colorado to Larry and Bernie Mahoney. He graduated from West High School in Iowa City, Iowa in ‘99. Todd later graduated and completed his paramedic training at the University of Iowa. Todd married the love of his life, Savannah McClimon, on January 30, 2010 in Memphis, Tennessee, on a very cold day.

Todd started his career as a firefighter/paramedic in 2007 in Memphis and was later hired by the Madison Fire Department in 2010. He started his service as a firefighter/paramedic on Medic 8, "The Beast of the East." He achieved the rank of Apparatus Engineer in 2017. Todd was also a member of Madison Fire Department Lake Rescue Team. He loved hiking, camping, back packing, rock climbing, fitness, and spending as much time outdoors as possible with friends and family. Todd will be greatly missed.

Todd is survived by his wife, Savannah; children, Jackson (11), Conor (8), and Dempsey (6); his parents; siblings, Michael (Amy), and Shannon (Michael) Jagodinski. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 6PM on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at DOOR CREEK CHURCH, 6602 Dominion Drive, Madison. A visitation will be held from 3PM until the time of service on Sunday at the church.

A special thanks to the Madison Fire Department and Fire Fighters Local 311 for all of the wonderful care and support they have offered at such a difficult time. The family would also like to thank the staff and physicians at St. Mary's Hospital for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.pffwcf.networkforgood.com.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com