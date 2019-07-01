Tina Marie (Tate) Ziegler

Sun Prairie – Tina Marie Ziegler, age 54, passed away suddenly on Monday, June 24, 2019 after a four year long battle with cancer.

She was a fighter and she fought it so hard. She was born in Madison, Wis. to Gordon Eugene Tate and Patricia Ann (Willman) Tate.

We will always remember her for her sweet innocent kind-hearted nature with a little bit of sarcasm.

Family was her number one priority. She loved as hard as she fought. Tina enjoyed crocheting and scrapbooking but mostly enjoyed shopping for scrapbook supplies more than anything else. She loved nature and the beautiful colors of the leaves changing in the fall. Most people know her from working at Sentry for many years in Sun Prairie and also from the years she drove the Sun Prairie Taxi. Tina will be missed dearly every day by her children, family and friends.

A Sister, a Mother, a Grandma too

A sister and mother a grandma too

This is the legacy we have from you

You taught us love and how to fight

You gave us strength, you gave us might

A stronger person would be hard to find

And in your heart you were always kind

You fought for us all, one way or another

Not just a sister, not just a mother

For all of us you gave your best

Now the time has come for you to rest

So go in peace you've earned your sleep

Your love in our hearts, we'll eternally keep

Tina is survived by three children, Tia (Jason), Tabatha (Bryce) and Ronald J Ziegler; four grandchildren, Raven, Aidan, Jeremiah and Ayrton; mother, Patricia Tate; brother, Gordon Tate and her sister Tammy (Brian) Zifke; and nieces, nephews and numerous extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Gordon Tate, and her sister, Terry (Rusty) Beach. Tina's final resting place will be at the Natural Paths Sanctuary in Verona, Wis.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

220 Enterprise Drive

608-845-6625