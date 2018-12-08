Tina Marie Gallagher, age 54, passed away on the morning of November 30th, 2018. Tina had been battling breast cancer for almost a year when it had spread further and sent her to heaven. At the time of death, she was in Madison near her two daughters, but had been living in Portage with her boyfriend. Tina grew up in Fall River where she graduated from Fall River High School. She married Todd Gallagher with whom she had her two daughters. She spent most of her time in Poynette and Portage.

Tina was survived by her daughters Trisha Gallagher of Deforest, Faleasha Gallagher of Madison, her grandson Brayden Thielbar of Deforest and her boyfriend Chris Miller of Portage. She was predeceased by her parents Shirley & Earl Tramburg of Fall River and her husband Todd Gallagher of Madison.

There will be memorial services held on Tuesday, December 18th, 2018 at Norway Grove Memorial Lutheran Church. Located at 820 River Rd, Deforest, WI 53532. At 3:30 there will be a gathering and services will start at 4pm. Afterwards we will be having dinner at Laredo's on Madison's East Side by 5:30 pm. If you plan on going to the dinner, please RSVP with Trisha tlg136691@gmail.com by December 13th.

Tina will be missed but not forgotten as she will be in our hearts and memories forever.

