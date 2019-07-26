Tina M. Wilkinson, age 51 of Loganville, passed away July 25, 2019. She was born in Reedsburg on June 2, 1968 the daughter of David and Gloria (Pagel) Ramsey. She was united in marriage to Larry Wilkinson on February 14, 2002.

Tina is survived by her husband, Larry;

parents, David and Gloria Ramsey; one brother, Timothy (Lynn) Ramsey; one sister, Denise Ramsey; father in law, Roger Wilkinson.

She was preceded in death by aunts and uncles.

A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the First United Church of Christ, Sauk City, Wisconsin. A visitation will be held from 9:30 am until the time of the service at the church.