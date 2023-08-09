Timothy Ubersox

Timothy M. "Tim" Ubersox, age 53 of rural Darlington, WI passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington. He was born on November 27, 1969, in Monroe, WI, the son of Richard "Rick" and Alice Ubersox.
Tim graduated from Belmont High School in 1988 and later from Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton WI in 1991. He was united in marriage with his best friend, Tanya Olson, on October 26, 1991, in Clintonville, WI. In 2001, Tim started his own construction business, "Ubersox Construction." He took immense pride in his work and was thrilled to incorporate his three sons into the family business. Tim was a hardworking man who never met a stranger. His work ethic was surpassed only by his love for his family and his community.
Tim was a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ in Darlington and was a proud supporter of the Darlington Touchdown Club and the Darlington Wrestling program. As a parent and a local business owner, his support for these organizations was unwavering.
Beyond his professional and community commitments, Tim had a wide range of interests. He enjoyed watching football and the Milwaukee Brewers. He loved watching his boys in sports, especially watching his sons wrestle and Kolbe coach. Tim was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, and trapping. He had a special fondness for farming with his 1066 International Tractor.
Known for his love of crocs, Tim was a true friend to all who met him. His kind, funny, and friendly personality made him a joy to be around. He leaves behind a legacy of love, hard work, and dedication to his family and his community.
Tim is survived by his wife, Tanya; his sons, Richard, Lance, and Kolbe; his father, Rick (Sandy Smith); his brothers, Michael Ubersox and Matthew (Jolene) Ubersox; his sisters, Sara (John) Gleason and Ann (Jared) Reuter; a sister-in-law: Michelle (Dave) Huber; his father-in-law, Wayne Olson; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. His memory will forever be cherished by those who had the privilege of knowing him. He was preceded in death by his son, Jordan Ubersox; his mother, Alice Ubersox; his maternal grandparents, Mildred and John Stauffacher; his paternal grandparents, Joyce, Fritz, and Lois Ubersox; and his mother-in-law, Sandy Olson.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at Immanuel United Church of Christ (339 E. Louisa St., Darlington) with Rev. Stephen Stauffacher officiating. Burial will be in Union Grove Cemetery. A visitation will be held Monday, August 14, 2023 from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. and on Tuesday from 10:00 A.M. until 10:45 A.M. at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Darlington.
The Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Tim’s name.
