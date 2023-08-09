Timothy Ubersox

Timothy M. "Tim" Ubersox, age 53 of rural Darlington, WI passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington. He was born on November 27, 1969, in Monroe, WI, the son of Richard "Rick" and Alice Ubersox.

Tim graduated from Belmont High School in 1988 and later from Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton WI in 1991. He was united in marriage with his best friend, Tanya Olson, on October 26, 1991, in Clintonville, WI. In 2001, Tim started his own construction business, "Ubersox Construction." He took immense pride in his work and was thrilled to incorporate his three sons into the family business. Tim was a hardworking man who never met a stranger. His work ethic was surpassed only by his love for his family and his community.

Tags