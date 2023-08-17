Timothy “Tim” Coenen, age 68, of Madison, peacefully passed away on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, after a brave battle with MS. He was born on Sept. 26, 1954, in Madison, the son of Richard and Christine (Bailey) Coenen.
Tim graduated from East High School in 1972. He started his own construction company, Coenen Construction, and ran it for over 30 years until his illness.
Tim enjoyed going to the casino and trying his luck. Some of his favorite hobbies were playing cards (euchre), fishing, golfing, participating in bowling league, listening to music and playing his records. He also enjoyed spending time with the family guinea pigs. Tim made many wonderful memories with friends on fishing trips to Canada. He was an avid Packers and Brewers fan. In his younger years, Tim enjoyed playing on softball leagues. In recent years, he attended MS support groups.
Timothy is survived by his daughter, Heather (Jeff Schwartz) Coenen; son, Heath Coenen; best friend/former wife, Jean Coenen; three grandchildren, Rylan Schwartz, Grayson Nordness and Shilo Coenen; father, Richard Coenen; sister, Bobbi (Paul) Weum; three brothers, Mike Coenen, Jim (Barb Buechel) Coenen and Pat Coenen; and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Christine Coenen.
A celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.
A special thank you to Tim's good friend and therapist with Foundations Counseling Center, Emily Walden, for her continued care and support and also to Agrace HospiceCare for Tim’s wonderful care in his final days.
Memorial contributions may be gifted in Tim’s name to National Multiple Sclerosis Society - Wisconsin Chapter to honor his life. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
