Timothy “Tim” Coenen, age 68, of Madison, peacefully passed away on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, after a brave battle with MS. He was born on Sept. 26, 1954, in Madison, the son of Richard and Christine (Bailey) Coenen.

Tim graduated from East High School in 1972. He started his own construction company, Coenen Construction, and ran it for over 30 years until his illness.