Timothy R. Hardy, 48, of Sauk City, WI, formerly of Waterloo, IA, Passed away on November 28, 2019, at home.

Tim is survived by his wife, Sarahmarie Hardy, mother Jackie Hardy, siblings, Kathy Watters (Matt), Scott Hardy (Katrina), Leanne Corwin (Leroy), Jeff Spears, Dany Spears (Candace), and Jerry Boland (Anita).Tim also left behind 14 beloved nieces and nephews, a great-niece and two great-nephews.

He is preceded in death, by his mother, Sharon and father, Jerry Hardy.

Tim was a chef, baker and hot wing maker.

He loved his dogs, horror movies and the Oakland Raiders. His kind heart, quick smile and wicked sense of humor will never be forgotten.

Tim will be celebrated in the spring, with a celebration of life, per his wishes.