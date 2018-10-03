MADISON-Timothy M. "Hank" Faust, age 59, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare after a hard fought battle with cancer.

He was born on May 24, 1959, in Madison, the son of Robert Faust and Marlene (McConochie) Faust .

Tim graduated from Madison East High School in 1977. He married Debra Sutter on April 21, 2012.

Tim served for 26 1/2 years in the U.S. Air National Guard. He worked in the IT Department for Webcrafters for over 18 years, then worked as bar manager for JJ's Top of the Swamp, and was currently working for the City of Madison in the Engineering Department.

Tim loved camping, fishing and cheering for Wisconsin sports teams. He played numerous sports and was an accomplished bowler.

Tim was very social, loved hanging out with family and friends and enjoyed keeping everyone up to date on his life. He had a great sense of humor, a good heart and a gift for making people laugh.

Tim is survived by his wife, Deb; daughters, Lindsay Faust (Tessa Englund) and Brittany Faust (Taylor Weeden); step-daughter, Lisa (Justin) Mehringer; brothers, Bill Faust (Michelle Krueger) and Greg (Debbie) Faust; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert; mother, Marlene Ottum; and brother, Chris Faust.

A gathering will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Agrace HospiceCare and also his best friend, Darrell for all of the loving and caring support given to Tim.

