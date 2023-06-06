Timothy Francis McGlone

Timothy Francis McGlone, an award-winning newspaper journalist, loving father and ever-hopeful Yankees fan, passed away May 10, 2023, at his home in Madison, WI, of complications related to heart, liver and blood conditions.

Born Oct. 2, 1963, in West Islip, NY, Tim was the youngest of the six children of John and Maura McGlone. He grew up in Deer Park and survived a childhood battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. His love of reporting grew while covering the New York State Legislature as a journalism student at the State University of New York College at New Paltz, where he graduated in 1985.