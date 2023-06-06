Timothy Francis McGlone, an award-winning newspaper journalist, loving father and ever-hopeful Yankees fan, passed away May 10, 2023, at his home in Madison, WI, of complications related to heart, liver and blood conditions.
Born Oct. 2, 1963, in West Islip, NY, Tim was the youngest of the six children of John and Maura McGlone. He grew up in Deer Park and survived a childhood battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. His love of reporting grew while covering the New York State Legislature as a journalism student at the State University of New York College at New Paltz, where he graduated in 1985.
Tim worked at newspapers in the Hudson Valley before moving to Schenectady in 1989 to work for the Daily Gazette covering cops and courts. While working on a series about the juvenile justice system, he met a fellow reporter, Meredith Kruse, and they were married in 1998 by one of the judges they interviewed for the series. From 1997 to 2014, Tim reported for The Virginian-Pilot in Norfolk, covering criminal and civil courts at the local, state and federal level as well as the military justice system. His reporting earned numerous awards, including a Virginia Press Association Best in Show honor for coverage of the case of Earl Washington Jr., a wrongfully convicted man on Death Row.
Tim and his family moved to Madison in 2015 where he quickly became a fan of the Badgers, Brewers and Packers although not of the winters. Tim, Meredith and their kids, Maddy and Norah, enjoyed spending time in Door County on the water and at the tables of many restaurants.