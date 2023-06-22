Timothy Edward Faber, 70, of Neshkoro, passed away on June 17, surrounded by his loving family. His life was focused on his family, and all who knew him saw his kindness and unbounded generosity. Tim was born in Neillsville, Wisconsin on November 15, 1952. The family relocated to Marinette, Wisconsin, where Tim spent his formative years and remained in his heart as
home. A final move to Verona, Wisconsin, found Tim a graduate of VHS in 1969. He attended the University of Wisconsin in the turbulent 70's, and he went into the trades as a heavy equipment operator soon after. With a steady paycheck coming in, it was time to start a family, and Tim married Anne Kutz on July 26, 1980. The family grew as they made their home in Cross Plains,
Wisconsin, and four children blessed their household. Tim's aptitude for the trades was rewarded with promotions and he became a foreman at HJ Pertzborn. Some years later he suffered a debilitating leg injury on the job. Unable to return to his old position in the field, he took a project manager position at an up-and-coming construction company called Corex Construction. Due to his many years of experience in the industry, he shortly became very good at this job and became good friends with the owner, Corey Wise. Over the next few years, the business flourished and he continued working there all the way up until his passing.
The world stopped for Tim when he was surrounded by his family, watching his grandchildren splash in the lake while he manned the grill. Never shy with a story, the picnics would close with a campfire and laughter for all. He also loved to travel, with a special affection for Costa Rica, where he imagined a restful retirement. Music was another pillar in his life, especially the blues.
Perhaps one of his heroes, Eric Clapton, says it best.
Beyond the door there's peace for sure
And I know there'll be no more tears in heaven
Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Dorothy, and sister, Barbara. He is survived by his wife Anne and their four children: Rebecca Marselle, Andy (Teena) Faber, Elliot Faber, and Tim Faber; nine adored grandchildren Vincent, Sierra, Jordan, Evan, Maya, Sophie, Isabella, Neveah, and Oliver; four siblings, Michael (Lynn) Faber, John (Lori) Faber, David (Nedine Cunningham) Faber, and Anne (Jeff) Hyland and his brother-in-law John Bloodgood, Sister-in-law Kelly and his many nephews, nieces, cousins, and extended family and family friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on July 29th at 1:00 PM at the New Glarus Fest Haus, 106 Third Ave., New Glarus, WI. Please join the family in remembering this wonderful man.
The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.