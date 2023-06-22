Timothy Edward Faber

Timothy Edward Faber, 70, of Neshkoro, passed away on June 17, surrounded by his loving family. His life was focused on his family, and all who knew him saw his kindness and unbounded generosity. Tim was born in Neillsville, Wisconsin on November 15, 1952. The family relocated to Marinette, Wisconsin, where Tim spent his formative years and remained in his heart as

home. A final move to Verona, Wisconsin, found Tim a graduate of VHS in 1969. He attended the University of Wisconsin in the turbulent 70's, and he went into the trades as a heavy equipment operator soon after. With a steady paycheck coming in, it was time to start a family, and Tim married Anne Kutz on July 26, 1980. The family grew as they made their home in Cross Plains,

