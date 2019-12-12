Timothy C. Smith, 70, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on December 10, 2019, at Jefferson Memory Care.

He was born on July 3, 1949, in Fort Atkinson, son of the late James H. and June (Seavert) Smith and was a 1968 graduate of Fort Atkinson High School. Tim served in the US Army from April 1970 to November 1971, during the Vietnam War.

Tim married Donna (Lonsdale) Kopps on August 14, 1987.

He was an over-the-road semi driver for many years, hauling cars and trucks for General Motors until July 1998. He loved riding his motorcycle throughout the country and attending motorcycle rallies.

Tim was a member of the Fort Atkinson American Legion Post 166 and the Wisconsin BMW Motorcycle Club.

Tim is survived by and will be sadly missed by his wife, Donna; two dogs, Zoey and Lexi; stepson, Kevin (Heidi) Kopps of Waukesha; step grandchildren, Nolan and Brynn Kopps; brother, Jerry (Karen) Smith of La Feria, TX; half-sisters, Nancy (Jim) Ross of Fort Atkinson and Pat Barber of Syracuse, N.Y.; and other family and friends.

Tim was also preceded in death by his brother, Larry Smith and nephew, Jason Smith.

Following Tim's wishes, there will be no service.

A memorial visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Dunlap Memorial Home, 604 S. Main Street in Fort Atkinson.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Rainbow Hospice Care in Jefferson or to Alzheimer's Association.