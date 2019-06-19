Tierney Ann Skalitzky

Tierney Ann (nee Powers) Skalitzky, age 57, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at home surrounded by family after a brave battle with glioblastoma.

Tierney was born in Columbus, WI on November 5, 1961 to Maurice and Barbara (Hewitt) Powers. She was the fourth child in a large and loving family of nine children. On October 11, 1980 she was united in marriage to Michael Skalitzky at St. Jerome Catholic Church. She was the proud mother of four daughters and grandmother to six grandchildren, who were the joy of her life.

Tierney was a hard worker and she enjoyed all of the friends she made during her time at the Columbus Care Center, American Packaging and the Beaver Dam Post Office. She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing and gardening. Tierney was a thoughtful and caring person, always there to lend a hand and offer support to family and friends. She was a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church. Her faith and church community were an important part of her life.

'Tierney is survived by her husband of thirty eight years, Michael Skalitzky, her daughters, Courtney (Jason) Waack, Tiffany (Joseph III) Fabick, Michelle (Jordon) Neller, and Michaela Skalitzky, and grandchildren Courtney Fabick, Cooper Purvis, Owen and Faith Waack, Joseph Fabick IV, and Madison Neller. She is further survived by her four brothers, three sisters, three brothers-in-law, four sisters-in-law, and many other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, and an infant sister.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 A.M. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at ST JEROME CATHOLIC CHURCH in Columbus, WI, with Father Garrett Kau officiating. Friends and family may gather at the church on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. until the time of service.

The family would like to thank Dr. Sanyal, Dr. Masciopinto, and all the staff at SSM Health St. Mary's and Agrace HospiceCare who cared for her. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the National Brain Tumor Society, https://nbtsevents.braintumor.org/team/231720.