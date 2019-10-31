Thomasine "Tommie" Alan

Thomasine Alan, age 86 of the New Glarus Home, formerly of Blanchardville died on Tuesday, October 29 at Agrace HospiceCare.

A full obituary will be placed here in the near future.

A gathering of family and friends to remember Tommie's life will be held on Saturday, November 9th starting at 11:00 AM at Blanchard Hall at 204 South Main Street in Blanchardville. A service of tribute and memories will follow at noon at Blanchard Hall. A lunch will be held at Blanchard Hall following the service.

The family suggests memorials in Tommie's name in lieu of flowers. Saether Funeral Service of Blanchardville is assisting the family.

