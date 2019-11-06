Thomas Wirt Gulley III

MADISON - Thomas W. Gulley III entered into eternal life on November 3, 2019.

He was born to Gladys (nee Strack) and Lyle Gulley on March 28, 1942 and grew up in Granite City, Ill.

During childhood, Tom enjoyed traveling with his mom. His love for travel continued throughout his adulthood.

He graduated from Southern Illinois University with a major in Management and Marketing. Tom worked in management, purchasing, and logistics at Fortune 500 companies and privately held organizations. The majority of his working years were spent at Miller Brewing Company (Milwaukee, WI), Rexam (Madison, WI), and Trachte, Inc. (Madison, WI). His passion for learning never ended and while working full time, he earned his Masters of Business Administration from Edgewood College. In addition, he attained his Six Sigma certification and CPM (Certified Purchasing Manager).

Tom's interests and devotions led him to play major roles at St. Maria Goretti Parish, the local board of Supply Chain Management, Exchange Club, and Score. Also, he often donated blood to the American Red Cross.

He had an extensive list of activities and interests. Tom was an avid reader; stacks of books, magazines, and newspapers were found in various places throughout the house. His family members were frequent recipients of articles he found pertaining to their interests. In addition, he loved anything related to aviation and history. Tom always kept himself physically active by running, golfing, playing tennis in his earlier years, and going to the health club.

Tom and his wife, Linda (nee Bliemeister) married on June 29, 1968 and recently celebrated 51 years of marriage. They enjoyed traveling, especially to Italy and Australia. Mequon, Wis. was their home for 25 years and where they chose to raise their family. He was a beloved and proud father to Melissa and Lora. Tom loved spending time with his family and every Father's Day, he and his daughters created special memories by spending the day together doing various activities, such as brewery tours, eating out, going to a movie, golfing, or playing games.

In Tom's most recent years, his greatest joys were his grandsons, Nicholas and Tyler. He loved knowing everything the boys were studying in school and what they were involved in. He made it a point to read up on the boys' learnings and activities. Tom was always up for playing any board game or gaming console. Grandpa was often in last place, and we all, including grandpa, had great laughs about it. The boys' accomplishments were the highlights of grandpa's life, and he was sure to express his enthusiasm to the boys.

Tom always aspired to learn and contribute to a purpose. He was his family's and friends' biggest cheerleader. He had an endless list of goals he made sure to work towards and achieve. His family and faith were the center of his life, leading him to always provide for and support his family.

Tom is survived by his wife, Linda; daughters, Melissa (John) Kokott and Lora (Timothy) Van Bommel; grandsons, Nicholas and Tyler Kokott; his brother, Lyle (Leslie) Gulley; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Gladys Gulley; and his in-laws, Carl and June Bliemeister.

Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Visitation also at ST. MARIA GORETTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5313 Flad Ave., Madison, on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the start of mass. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will be held at a later date at Roselawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Tom's name to the American Heart Association.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Fitchburg

Funeral & Cremation Care

2950 Chapel Valley Road

(608) 442-5002