WISCONSIN RAPIDS / MINOCQUA - Thomas Walter Riemer, formerly of Wisconsin Rapids and Minocqua, Wis., peacefully passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis. After living with Alzheimer’s over the past several years, he took his last breath and peacefully passed away in the company of his children and grandchild.
Tom was born on Dec. 2, 1941, to Lester and Elizabeth (Fuchs) Riemer in Milwaukee, Wis. He attended Custer High School in Milwaukee, which is where he chased and fell in love with the love of his life, Kathleen Joyce Verle. They were married for 46 years until Kathy passed away from cancer on Sept. 1, 2011. Tom ultimately attended and graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Madison with a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering, all while helping Kathy raise their first three children, Brian, and twins, David and Daniel. Tom’s first job out of college was at the Madison Crime Lab where he solved several high-profile crimes throughout the state of Wisconsin. His fourth son, Joe, was born while Tom advanced in his career in the paper industry with Consolidated Papers in Wisconsin Rapids. Tom retired from this paper company as a manager in the Purchasing Department with Stora Enso.
Tom was a humble, patient, kind, athletic and intelligent man. He physically participated in building his retirement home on Lucy Lake in Minocqua. He was an exceptional downhill snow skier and took his family on many ski excursions to Utah, Colorado and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Tom’s favorite phrase each morning was “Lots to do!”. In retirement, he took on woodcarving of ducks and birds down to the finest detail, among other crafts such as painting wildlife themes on wild mushrooms. His role as a husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend have created a strong legacy that his family will carry on for future generations.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Elizabeth; wife, Kathleen Joyce; parents-in-law, Harry and Roselle Verle; sister-in-law, Diane (Eugene) Lord; and brother-in-law, Jerry Kissner.
Tom is survived by his sister, Rosemary Riemer; brother, Richard (Karen) Riemer; sister-in-law, Nancy Kissner; sons, Brian Riemer (Amy, Max and Jenna), David (Bridget) Riemer, Daniel (Kathy) Riemer and Joseph (Shelley) Riemer; and 11 grandchildren, Allison, Kailey, Traci, Jake, Kate, Anna, Wesley, Jessica, Tyler, Christian, and Elaina; and two great-grandchildren, Zyla and TBD living in Tennessee, Colorado, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
The family is appreciative of the care Tom received at Coventry Village of Madison and especially grateful for the superb care Tom received at Agrace HospiceCare during his final months of life on earth. Thank you!
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, with Father Jay Poster presiding. A visitation will take place at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. A graveside service will be held at St. Germain Cemetery, St. Germain, at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Agrace HospiceCare. God Bless and thank you.