Thomas Walter Riemer

WISCONSIN RAPIDS / MINOCQUA - Thomas Walter Riemer, formerly of Wisconsin Rapids and Minocqua, Wis., peacefully passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis. After living with Alzheimer’s over the past several years, he took his last breath and peacefully passed away in the company of his children and grandchild.

Tom was born on Dec. 2, 1941, to Lester and Elizabeth (Fuchs) Riemer in Milwaukee, Wis.  He attended Custer High School in Milwaukee, which is where he chased and fell in love with the love of his life, Kathleen Joyce Verle.  They were married for 46 years until Kathy passed away from cancer on Sept. 1, 2011.  Tom ultimately attended and graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Madison with a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering, all while helping Kathy raise their first three children, Brian, and twins, David and Daniel.  Tom’s first job out of college was at the Madison Crime Lab where he solved several high-profile crimes throughout the state of Wisconsin. His fourth son, Joe, was born while Tom advanced in his career in the paper industry with Consolidated Papers in Wisconsin Rapids. Tom retired from this paper company as a manager in the Purchasing Department with Stora Enso.