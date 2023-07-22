MADISON, Wis. -- Thomas W. “Tom” Teuber, age 76, passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. Tom was born on October 12, 1946, the only child of Theodore and Dorothy (Lemke) Teuber.
He started life in Chicago and spent his youth in Milwaukee, where he developed an interest in radio. He and his friend, Andy Young, would compare playlists from various radio stations. His family moved to Elmhurst, IL where he attended York High School. Tom chose Elmhurst College because he wanted to get involved with its college radio station WRSE. After getting his degree in history, he started his radio career at WRCO in Richland Center, WI. Tom did a stint as a reporter for The Herald News in Joliet, IL. He then returned to radio at WCMF/Rochester, NY where he quickly rose to program director. He worked at several stations in New York including, WPHD, Buffalo, WXXI, Rochester and WGRO, Buffalo. From there he moved on to WLVQ-Columbus, OH, taking the station to number one. He left for WMET, Chicago in the mid-eighties, and was part of a group that bought WMAD and programmed a progressive format. Tom eventually left WMAD for WWCD (CD101) in Columbus and then became a producer at WBEZ. In December of 1995, Tom landed in Madison, WI as music director at 105.5 Triple M. He was promoted to program director in 2000. His final project was getting the Monona community radio station, WVMO, on the air. He continued there as program director until his retirement in 2018.
Throughout his career, Tom mentored, guided, and influenced countless people in the industry. He touched the lives of many and his absence will be deeply felt. Tom was a life-long learner and had a variety of books. He enjoyed deep conversations on many topics. Tom and Barb enjoyed concerts, traveling, and dining in Madison’s great restaurant scene. He loved all Wisconsin team sports, especially the Badgers and the Brewers.
He is survived by his beloved partner of over 20 years, Barb Bressler and his adored cat, Sweetie. He will be especially missed by his Hanai sister, Joan, and his nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to the care team at Agrace Hospice.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date. If you wish to honor Tom’s Legacy, please consider a donation to the Goodman Community Center, Southern Poverty Law Center, or Agrace Hospice.