Thomas "Tom" Shaughnessy

Thomas "Tom" Emile Shaughnessy passed away October 14, 2019 at The Legacy Noel Manor surrounded by his family.

He was born December 17, 1939 in Madison to Rodney and Alys (Dicharry) Shaughnessy.

Tom graduated from West High School in 1957 and then Madison Business College in 1959. He married his high school sweetheart, Jane Hansen, in 1962 and made Madison/Verona their home all 57 years of their marriage. Tom was a sales representative for National Gypsum Company 32 years traveling the state of WI building professional and personal relationships with everyone he called on.

There weren't many people in the Madison area Tom didn't know or who didn't know him due to his sense of humor and loyal friendships. He was very proud of his family history in the area and also proud of his Irish heritage. He never missed a St. Patrick's Day celebration and his love of Irish music made him happy all the way through his years with Alzheimers.

Tom's hobby of restoring classic cars and motorcycles kept him very busy. His knowledge of cars was unlike any other. He loved taking his family on antique car trips with the local Horseless Carriage Club throughout the years. He also made sure his family saw as much of the United States as possible by going on trips every summer. Those memories will always be cherished.

Tom's greatest pride and joy were his grandchildren. Whether he was teaching them about fixing things, or attending their sporting events, he was always there for them smiling and cheering them on.

Tom will be deeply missed by his wife, Jane, children; Tom (Pam), Kelly, Katie (Jason) Danielson and grandchildren; Patrick and Abbey Shaughnessy, Bryce and Chase Danielson and Mallory and Carly Duerst, brother Rod (Linda) Shaughnessy, sister-in-law Mary Maynard, nieces and nephews Rhea, Mike, Karen, Jennifer, Brendan and Ryan will also remember him with love, along with many other relatives and lifelong friends. A special thanks to Dick "Ole" Olson for always being there.

He was preceded in death by his parents Rodney and Alys Shaughnessy, sister Aryln Smith, mother-in-law Viola Hansen, and brother-in-law James Maynard.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 19th at the Cress Center, 6021 University Ave., Madison at 11am, with visitation from 9-11am prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Heartland Hospice Madison at 2801 Crossroads Dr. #2000, Madison, WI 53718, or at HeartlandHospice.com/Madison. The family would like to thank the staff of The Legacy Noel Manor (especially Rozina and Anna) for their loving care of Tom, and also Tom's team from Heartland Hospice.

Those we love don't go away. They walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear. - An Irish Blessing

