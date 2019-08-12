Thomas "Tom" Michael Becker Sr.

Verona - Thomas "Tom" M. Becker Sr., 52, passed away suddenly Friday, August 9th, 2019 in his home.

He was born April 18, 1967 at Elgin, Illinois to Lawrence, Jr. and Margene (Boxleitner) Becker. He attended Central High School in Burlington, Illinois, and Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois. Tom married Kelly E. (O'Brien) Becker on October 31, 1998. Tom moved to Madison in 1993 and worked for Wegner CPA's and MicroAge before he started his own business. Tom founded New Vision Networks, Inc. in 2001 and took pride in the fact that his customers became more than clients, but personal friends. It wasn't unusual for Tom to take a call from a customer in the middle of the night because he knew that a small business' recovery from a technological problem was critical. He is a member of St. James Lutheran Church of Verona. Tom loved to fish at Trout Lake Resort in Minnesota, gardening, pickling vegetables, smoking meat for family gatherings, and watching the Chicago Bears and Blackhawks. Despite Kelly's efforts to convert him to a Viking's fan, he stayed true to da Bears.

His two biggest achievements in life where his kids; from piano recitals to band concerts to softball to hockey and football games to watching his son graduate and become a United States Marine.

Tom was a truly dedicated and loyal friend who loved reminiscing with his college and high school buddies. He had a larger-than-life personality and would command a room with his sharp wit and keen sense of humor. Tom had a love for technology. He could turn on the fireplace, light the grill, change the temperature in the house and see who was in the driveway all from his phone. There wasn't a computer or network problem that he couldn't solve and he would have given you the shirt off his back if you needed it.

Tom is survived by his wife Kelly and two children Thomas "TJ" M. Becker, Jr. and Cleo M. Becker, (Verona, WI). His parents, Lawrence and Margene Becker, (Burlington, IL) his Grandmother Vera Becker (Sycamore, IL), brothers Steven (Denise) (Edgerton, WI), James (Harmony, IL), and nieces Allison, Sara, and Michelle.

Tom is preceded in death by his Grandfather Lawrence Becker, Sr, his Aunt Judy (Becker) Hoaglund, grandparents Frank and Margaret (Davis) Boxleitner, his parents-in-law J. Gregory and Janet (Kratoska) O'Brien, his dog Katy and his cat Johnny.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11am on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH, 427 S Main St, Verona. A Visitation will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4pm until 7pm at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 220 Enterprise Dr, Verona, and again on Saturday at the church from 9am until the time of service.

The family wishes to thank the Verona Fire Department, The Verona Police department and Fitch-Rona EMS for their professionalism, compassion and going above and beyond.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations for Cleo's education to the "Thomas M. Becker Memorial Education Fund", Park Bank, P.O Box 8969, Madison, WI 53708-8969. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservices.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Verona Chapel

220 Enterprise Drive

608-845-6625