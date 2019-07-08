Thomas "Tom" L. Ingalls age 88 of Spring Green passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 7, 2019.

He was born on February 12, 1931 the son of Edward and Lena (Hommerding) Ingalls in Antigo, WI. Tom married the love of his life, Mary Keister on July 23, 1955. Together they had 4 children, Tommy, Mary, Rose Marie and Clara.

Tom served in the U.S. Army, worked on a farm for many years and retired from the Richland Center Foundry. He loved spending time with his family, watching the Green Bay Packers, going to Grandma Mary's in Arena, reading the newspaper and watching the Wheel of Fortune.

Tom is survived by his wife, Mary Ingalls, his daughters, Rose Marie Anderson, Mary (Leroy) Parmer, son-in-law, Bob (Val) Davis, daughter-in-law, Pam Ingalls, grandsons, Jesse and Jeremiah Ingalls, Robert, Chris and Josh Anderson, Jimmy and Larry Parmer, granddaughters, Kathy Davis, Tonyna Anderson, Danielle Anderson, Angie Roen, many great grandchildren, sisters, June and Pearl, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Violet, a son, Tommy, a daughter, Clara Davis, grandsons, Jimmy Ingalls, Leroy and John Parmer. Military graveside services will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Arena Cemetery by the Arena V.F.W. Post #9336.

Following the graveside service a gathering will be held at Grandma Mary's in Arena.