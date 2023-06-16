Thomas "Tom" L. Foulk Obituaries Obituaries Jun 16, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thomas "Tom" L. Foulk, passed away in Mazomanie, Wisconsin at him home June 14th, 2023 at the age of 84. He was born July 13th,1938 to Leo and Ethel Foulk.Tom was survived by his wife, Virgina Foulk, daughter, Jessica Petersen, his grandchildren, and his great grandchildren.Tom enjoyed fishing and hunting in his years and watching his grandchildren grow. Private family services will be held.To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Thomas "Tom" L. Foulk, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Thomas "tom" L. Foulk Obituaries Follow Obituaries Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Local businesses work to support law enforcement in search for missing Sauk Co. teen Search for missing 13-year-old continues on outskirts of Devil's Lake State Park Dane County Board approves resolution to make county sanctuary for trans, nonbinary people District concludes investigation into harassment, bullying allegations within Middleton football team For Madison mother and daughter, coinciding cancer battles have strengthened their inseparable bond Latest News Gov. Evers, state Black leaders raise Juneteenth flag over Capitol Pittsburgh synagogue shooter found guilty of killing 11 in the deadliest attack on Jews in US history Man suffers life-threatening injuries after truck rolls over south of Brodhead Biden taps Dr. Mandy Cohen for top role as next CDC director Madison fire crews respond to early morning dumpster fire at west side apartment complex More News