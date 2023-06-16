Thomas "Tom" L. Foulk

Thomas "Tom" L. Foulk, passed away in Mazomanie, Wisconsin at him home June 14th, 2023 at the age of 84. He was born July 13th,1938 to Leo and Ethel Foulk.

Tom was survived by his wife, Virgina Foulk, daughter, Jessica Petersen, his grandchildren, and his great grandchildren.

Tags