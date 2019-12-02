Thomas "Tom" C. Tracy, 96, of Belmont, Wisconsin, died on Friday, November 29, 2019.

Funeral services will be at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Peace Lutheran Church, Belmont. Rev. Robin Luckey will officiate. Burial will be at the Belmont Cemetery. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Peace Lutheran Church, Belmont.

Tom was born on June 25, 1923 in rural Platteville, son of Samuel "Sam" and Olive (Edge) Tracy. He was united in marriage to Joyce E. Engelke on June 21, 1945 at Peace Lutheran Church, Belmont. She preceded him in death on April 8, 2017.

He owned and operated Tom's Small Motors, Belmont for many years. Tom was a pilot and plane owner as a young man, and he enjoyed flying with his son, Steve, later in life. For many years he enjoyed camping and woodworking as hobbies, but his favorite activity was enjoying family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Tom is survived by his four children, Steve (Nancy) Tracy, Judy Ferrin, "Cub" (Shay) Tracy, and Jeff Tracy; eleven grandchildren, Shelly (Bill) Murray, Melissa (Rod) Rue, Robbin (Joe) Woods-Tracy, Steve (Natalia) Tracy, Nikki Tracy, Todd (Ji-Yeon) Ferrin, Shane (Amy) Tracy, Tana (CJ) Vannote, Chase (Jessie) Tracy, Kayla Tracy and Cammie Tracy; great-grandchildren, Rex, Noah, Hunter, Cormac, Brecken, Hudson, Dylan, Kade, Klara, and Chloe; sister-in-law, Jeanne Engelke and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce, son, Scott, parents, sister, Nellie Wells and brother, Frank Tracy.