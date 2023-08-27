Thomas Skinner

Thomas C. Skinner, age 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Attic Angel Place in Middleton, with family at his side. He was born on November 21, 1932 in Wausau, the son of Arthur and Elvina (Weir) Skinner. He married Mary Faith Hamerla on August 25, 1956 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wausau. 

After serving in the Air Force during the Korean War, Tom graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a Bachelor of Economics degree and spent most of his career working for GTE. After he retired, he worked part time for Hallmark Cards. Tom was a founding member of Sun Prairie Civic Theater and, along with his wife Mary, was active for over 40 years. He spent many years volunteering in the community: he delivered meals for Meals on Wheels for the Colonial Club and drove people to medical appointments for RSVP. He also volunteered for Second Harvest Food Pantry. Tom loved to canoe and hike with Mary and with family and friends, and he enjoyed riding his bike into his 80’s. He loved music and sang in the choir at Sacred Heart’s Church. 