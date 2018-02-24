Thomas S. Morgan, age 59, passed away on February 19, 2018 at UW Hospital. He was born on September 25, 1958 in Beaver Dam, to Robert and Maxine Morgan. He married Caroline Rogers on September 25 in Mount Horeb.

Tom was born in Beaver Dam, WI and the family moved to Madison. He lived in Madison until he moved to Stoughton. He worked with his parents and brother, Jerry, at Clack Soft Water until the family business was sold. He worked at NAPA Auto Parts in Middleton for 10 years. For the past few years, he has cared for his beloved granddaughter, Nina. In 1995, he came into the lives of Caroline, Andrea and Sarah. This changed their lives forever. He was so grateful to Dave and Sue Batt for introducing him to Caroline. They lived in Cross Plains and moved to Madison a few years ago. Tom and Caroline married on his birthday, September 25, 2004. He was never a step-father to the girls. He loved them as his own. Tom loved hunting and fishing. He collected pipes, lighters, canes, movies and music. He loved all music and especially western movies. He never missed Rockin' John and the Blues Cruise. He loved his dogs, past and present. Tom was loved by everyone. His infectious laugh, big smile, sense of humor and unconditional friendship was enjoyed by everyone he met. He had a group of friends that will miss him so much. They were known as the Kingstons: Eric (Elena) Peters, Dave (Sue) Batt, Tim (Claudie) Granick, Matt (Debra) True, Dave (Jackie) Pope, Dave (Christine) Skilton and Eric (Barb) Wolf. He had many other close friends including Matt (Gina) McGinn, John Wiencek, Jerry (Tess) Nechkash, Pat Nechkash, John Barbian, Greg Norris, Jeff Rowley and too many more to mention.

Tom is survived by his wife, Caroline; daughter, Andrea (Brett) Kuhlman, grandsons Archer and Quentin; Sarah Hall and granddaughter Nina; his loving dogs, Sophie and Smudge; brothers, Jerry (Nancy) Morgan, Mike (Barb) Morgan; sisters, Debbie Blackburn and Judy (Jim) Cunningham; nieces and nephews, Michael (Teresa) Morgan, Katie (Chad) Matzen, Molly Morgan, Jimmy (Lisa) Cunningham, Rebecca Blackburn; and god-child, Kimberly (Mark) Dorow; great-nieces and great-nephews, Jack and Grace Cunningham, Charlotte and Jack Matzen, Peyton and Taylor Morgan and Adam Schratwieser; and many cousins.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Maxine; brother-in-law, Ernie Blackburn; nephew, Shawn Morgan; and niece, Carol Schratwieser.

There will not be a formal funeral or visitation. On September 25, we will have a celebration of his life at a location to be determined.

His family would like to thank the EMTs from the McKenna Road Station who responded so quickly, and also, the amazing staff of nurses and doctors at the UW Hospital. Their efforts will never be forgotten.