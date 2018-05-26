Thomas Ritter of Madison, WI passed away on May 24, 2018, at Agrace Hospice in Madison.

Thomas was born December 12, 1932, in La Crosse, WI to George V. and Mary Ritter (O'Neil). His mother died shortly after his birth and his father remarried Margaret Peterschmidt.

Thomas graduated from Aquinas High School in La Crosse and St. Mary's College in Winona, MN. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, and after his discharge worked in various capacities for the State of Wisconsin for over 40 years, retiring as Budget Director with the Department of Industry, Labor and Human Relations.

Thomas married Carolyn Ellen Banasik on November 28, 1959, and she preceded him in death on April 25, 2013.

Thomas is survived by his son, Tim and Janie Ritter and their children, Zachary and Ryan; son, Terry and Danielle Ritter and their children, Alexander and Anabel; daughter, Mary Beth and Mike Anderson and their children, Austin and Abby; and daughter, Maureen and Steve Grosse and their children, Maria, Casey and Noah; a brother, Mike (Bonnie) Ritter, sisters, Judy Schreier, Margaret Linden and Barbara Holte;, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Thomas grew up in La Crosse, WI. He enjoyed the area very much, often returning with his family to partake in boating, camping, hiking, swimming and visiting many of his favorite childhood haunts. He was also a regular in the stands or on the sidelines watching his grandchildren participate in their sports and school activities. He was a very proud grandpa.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 405 S. Owen Dr., Madison, on Monday, June 4, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Agrace Hospice, 5395 E. Cheryl Pkwy. Madison, WI 53711.

