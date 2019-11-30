Thomas McGowan, age 59, of La Crosse, Wisconsin passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at his home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lyndon Station, Wisconsin with Father Clayton Elmhorst officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday December 2, at the Conway Picha Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a Eulogy and short prayer service held at 6:30 p.m. and also on Tuesday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 10:30 a.m. Following the Mass, a processional will lead to the cemetery.

Thomas was born December 22, 1959 in Reedsburg, Wisconsin the son of John and Mary (Plewa) McGowan. Tom was a very kind and generous man, offering his talents and sometime finances when he knew of a need. As a great listener and observer, he would, in social settings, remove the cigar from his mouth and make a witty comment which would insightfully answer any question being discussed.

His infectious laugh warmed the hearts of anyone present, making him the life of the party. His personality made him the family peacemaker and a great family man as uncle, brother and for extended family as well.

Over the years, he had a variety of hobbies such as auto performance, hunting, photography, fishing, competition shooting, and of late, wood carving. He would study each field until he was an expert at it and move on to the next. Tom was a life member of Holmen Rod and Gun Club, serving on its Board for a period of time. He made time to ride his motorcycles with friends. Working as a maintenance Tech for bank security systems for much of his career, he worked at Fort McCoy the last 17-20 years maintaining and repairing electronic equipment.

He is survived by sister, Bridget (Ed) Nimtz of Fishers, IN, brother John (Rhonda) McGowan of West Salem, WI, sister Josie McGowan of Reedsburg, WI; nephews & nieces, Chris Nimtz, Danielle Nimtz, Allison Nimtz, Nick (Ellie) Nimtz, and Keegan & Shea McGowan; great nephews, Eithan, Maverick, Callahan, and great niece Gwendolyn Nimtz. He was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew Nicholas Nimtz.