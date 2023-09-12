Thomas M. Kerwin

MADISON - Thomas Kerwin, age 89, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Oak Park Place. He was born on Feb. 4, 1934, in Madison, the son of Joseph and Mary (Hillard) Kerwin.

Thomas graduated from West High School in 1952. He was united in marriage to Aleene Maxwell on Sept. 3, 1955, in Madison. Thomas worked as a chief scale mechanic for 33 years at Oscar Mayer, retiring in 1985. Tom was also a member of the Air National Guard for over 40 years, had his real estate license, and owned many apartment buildings. In later years, he enjoyed investing in the stock market.