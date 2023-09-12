Thomas M. Kerwin

MADISON - Thomas Kerwin, age 89, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Oak Park Place. He was born on Feb. 4, 1934, in Madison, the son of Joseph and Mary (Hillard) Kerwin.
Thomas graduated from West High School in 1952. He was united in marriage to Aleene Maxwell on Sept. 3, 1955, in Madison. Thomas worked as a chief scale mechanic for 33 years at Oscar Mayer, retiring in 1985. Tom was also a member of the Air National Guard for over 40 years, had his real estate license, and owned many apartment buildings. In later years, he enjoyed investing in the stock market.
Tom was active in Madison sports over the years including, softball, touch football and Monona slow pitch. He and Aleene loved to travel the continental U.S. and the world.
Tom is survived by his wife, Aleene; children, Tom (Jolene) Kerwin, Laura (Steve Welsch) Clement, Richard Kerwin and Daniel (Sara) Kerwin; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Yvonne, Bob, Bill, Charlie, Kay and John; sister-in-law, Debbie; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James; and sisters, Joanne and Mary Lou.
A Celebration of Life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 12 noon on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for charitable contributions. The family wishes to thank the staff of Agrace HospiceCare, especially Allison and Melissa, and Oak Park Place, especially Nancy, Monique, Paige Devonta, Hannah and Adriana for all of their wonderful care and support given to Tom and his family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
